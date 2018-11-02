Rammstein announce 2019 European stadium tour

Rammstein

Rammstein had been teasing some big news by projecting their logo on the sides of buildings throughout Europe this past week, and now the band has announced a major summer 2019 tour of European stadiums.

The trek will likely be in support of what will be the German industrial metal veterans’ first album in 10 years, with guitarist Paul Landers recently revealing that the highly anticipated disc is expected to arrive in the spring.



The European stadium tour kicks off June 28th in Paris, France, and wraps up August 22nd in Vienna, Austria. While the trek is nearly two months long, there are only 16 total shows mapped out, presumably allowing for extra dates to be added or for time to move Rammstein’s elaborate stage setup from city to city. Tickets to all shows will be available on November 8th via Rammstein’s official site.

Rammstein have long been known as one of the most dynamic live bands in the world, with pyro, stage props and frontman Till Lindemann’s acrobatic stage antics leading the way. All of the dates, along with an official video tour trailer, can be seen below.’

Prior to the European trek, Rammstein will be playing two previously announced New Year’s concerts in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on December 31st and January 1st.

Rammstein 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

12/31 – Puerto Vallarta, MX @ Explanada Hotel Secrets

01/02 – Puerto Vallarta MX @ Explanada Hotel Secrets

06/28 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena

07/02 – Hannover, DE @ HDI Arena

07/06 – Milton Keynes, GB @ Stadium

07/10 – Brussels, BE @ Stade Roi Baudoiun

07/13 – Frankfurt, DE @ Commerzbank Arena

07/16 – Prague, CZ @ Eden Arena

07/17 – Prague, CZ @ Eden Arena

07/20 – Luxembourg, LU @ Roeser Festival Grounds

07/24 – Chorzow, CZ @ Stadion Slaski

07/29 – Moscow, RU @ VTB Arena

08/02 – St. Petersburg, RU @ Stadium

08/06 – Riga, LV @ Lucavsala

08/10 – Tampere, FI @ Ratina Stadion

08/14 – Stockholm, SE @ Stadion

08/18 – Oslo, NO @ Ullevaal Stadion

08/22 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel Stadion