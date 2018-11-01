Ridley Scott moving forward with Gladiator sequel

Gladiator

Ridley Scott is gung-ho on a sequel to Gladiator, the 2000 Roman epic that garnered him 11 Oscar nominations and five wins, including one for Best Picture. This comes from Deadline, which reports that Scott and his Scott Free banner are leading the charge with Paramount providing backing.

The story will reportedly center around Lucius, the young boy (and nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus) who was saved by Russell Crowe’s Maximus in the original film. Maximus, having died at the end of the first film, presumably won’t be returning.



Scott is interested in directing, however, and he’s apparently speaking to hotshot screenwriter Peter Craig about writing the script. In addition to penning The Hunger Games: Mockingjay movies, Craig recently wrote the script for the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick.

The director is currently at work on his first-ever TV series, Raised By Wolves, which we’re a bit more excited for than a sequel to an 18-year old movie. Scott’s sequel game, after all, isn’t the strongest.