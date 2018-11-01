Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

Ridley Scott moving forward with Gladiator sequel

The story would follow the original's Lucius, the young nephew of Joaquin Phoenix's Commodus

by
on November 01, 2018, 4:23pm
0 comments
Gladiator
Gladiator

Ridley Scott is gung-ho on a sequel to Gladiator, the 2000 Roman epic that garnered him 11 Oscar nominations and five wins, including one for Best Picture. This comes from Deadline, which reports that Scott and his Scott Free banner are leading the charge with Paramount providing backing.

The story will reportedly center around Lucius, the young boy (and nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus) who was saved by Russell Crowe’s Maximus in the original film. Maximus, having died at the end of the first film, presumably won’t be returning.

(Read: From Drive-Ins to Blockbusters: How Ridley Scott’s Alien Changed Hollywood Forever)

Scott is interested in directing, however, and he’s apparently speaking to hotshot screenwriter Peter Craig about writing the script. In addition to penning The Hunger Games: Mockingjay movies, Craig recently wrote the script for the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick.

The director is currently at work on his first-ever TV series, Raised By Wolves, which we’re a bit more excited for than a sequel to an 18-year old movie. Scott’s sequel game, after all, isn’t the strongest.

Previous Story
Ewan McGregor joins Birds of Prey as DC villain Black Mask
Next Story
Charles Bradley final album, Black Velvet, has arrived: Stream
No comments