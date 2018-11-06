Rihanna sends cease and desist to Trump

Don’t stop the music — unless you’re Donald Trump.

Rihanna is the latest musician to hit POTUS with a cease and desist order over the unauthorized use of her music at a recent campaign rally.



On Sunday, Rihanna’s song “Don’t Stop the Music” was played over the loud speakers during a Trump event in Chattanooga. When a Washington Post reporter alerted Rihanna of this, she responded by tweeting, “Not for much longer…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies.” On Monday night, Rihanna’s legal team served the Trump campaign with a cease and desist.

“It has come to our attention that President Trump has utilized [Rihanna’s] musical compositions and master recordings, including her hit track ‘Don’t Stop the Music,’ in connection with a number of political events held across the United States,” Rihanna’s legal team wrote in a letter sent to Trump’s White House counsel (via Rolling Stone).

“Trump’s unauthorized use of Ms. Fenty’s music… creates a false impression that Ms. Fenty is affiliated with, connected to or otherwise associated with Trump,” the cease-and-desist letter continued.

Not for much longer…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip! https://t.co/dRgRi06GrJ — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 5, 2018

In the last few months, Prince’s estate, Steven Tyler, The Rolling Stones, and Pharrell have all taken similar actions against Trump over the unauthorized use of music. Over the weekend, Guns N’ Roses revealed why it is so difficult for musicians to prevent Trump from playing their songs at rallies. “Unfortunately the Trump campaign is using loopholes in the various venues’ blanket performance licenses which were not intended for such craven political purposes, without the songwriters’ consent,” Rose explained, before adding: Can u say “shitbags?!”💩