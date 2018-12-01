Rob Zombie’s Halloween Gave Everyone a Horror Headache

Halloween (2007), Dimension Films

“Next time I see that Myers pussy, he’s dead!”

Trick or treat, Motherhuskers. You ready to fucking go back to fucking Haddonfield, Illinois? Good! We’re gonna ride this sonuvabitchin’ podcast right into Rob Zombie’s shitkickin’ 2007 reboot of Halloween.

Join hosts McKenzie Gerber, Michael Roffman,Justin Gerber, and special guest Rathan Krueger from Daily Grindhouse as they blast some ’70s rock and try to pass this beast in peace. Needless to say, they get their hands dirty.

So, grab your paper machete mask and listen above.

Chapters include:

— Introductions

— Mr. Sandman, Bring Me a Tweet (10:30)

— Smith’s Grove Archives (22:30)

— WKNB (1:00:00)

— Michael Myers Was 21 (1:11:30)

— September Girls (1:37:00)

— Buds and Bobs (2:00:30)

— And One of Them Was Annie! (2:34:45)

— One Good Scare (2:37:00)

— Getoutnow! (2:40:00)

— Overall Thoughts (2:43:00)

— Outro (2:57:00)