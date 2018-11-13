Robyn announces 2019 tour dates

Robyn, photo by Killian Young

Fresh off the release of Honey, her first album in eight years, Robyn has announced a slew of tour dates for 2019. Beginning in February in Norway, the tour will take the Swedish electro pop legend across Europe and the United States, including the Hollywood Palladium and a previously announced (and nearly sold out) date at Madison Square Garden.

For a taste of what to expect from Robyn’s live show, she recently appeared on Later… with Jools Holland to perform her classic 2005 track “With Every Heartbeat”, as well as “Missing U”, the opening track from Honey.



Check out all of Robyn’s upcoming dates below, and see for yourself why she has always been ahead of her time. You can secure tickets to the upcoming dates here.

Robyn 2019 Tour Dates:

02/05 – Stavanger, NO @ Stavanger Konserthus

02/06 – Bergen, NO @ Usf Røkeriet

02/08 – Malmö, SE @ Malmö Live Konserthus

02/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Gothenburg Studios

02/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

02/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Fox Theatre

02/28 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

03/01 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

03/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre

03/06 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

03/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/09 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

03/11 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

03/13 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

03/14 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Toronto

04/05 – Munich, DE @ TonHalle

04/05 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

04/06 – Berlin, DE @ Ufo Im Velodrom

04/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Mehr! Theater am Grobmarkt

04/09 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

04/10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

04/12 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace