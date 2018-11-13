Robyn announces 2019 tour dates

Fresh off the release of Honey, her first album in eight years, Robyn has announced a slew of tour dates for 2019. Beginning in February in Norway, the tour will take the Swedish electro pop legend across Europe and the United States, including the Hollywood Palladium and a previously announced (and nearly sold out) date at Madison Square Garden.
For a taste of what to expect from Robyn’s live show, she recently appeared on Later… with Jools Holland to perform her classic 2005 track “With Every Heartbeat”, as well as “Missing U”, the opening track from Honey.
Check out all of Robyn’s upcoming dates below, and see for yourself why she has always been ahead of her time. You can secure tickets to the upcoming dates here.
Robyn 2019 Tour Dates:
02/05 – Stavanger, NO @ Stavanger Konserthus
02/06 – Bergen, NO @ Usf Røkeriet
02/08 – Malmö, SE @ Malmö Live Konserthus
02/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Gothenburg Studios
02/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
02/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Fox Theatre
02/28 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
03/01 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
03/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre
03/06 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
03/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/09 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
03/11 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
03/13 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
03/14 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Toronto
04/05 – Munich, DE @ TonHalle
04/05 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
04/06 – Berlin, DE @ Ufo Im Velodrom
04/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Mehr! Theater am Grobmarkt
04/09 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
04/10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
04/12 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace