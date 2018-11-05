Ronnie James Dio hologram tour to hit 100-plus cities in 2019; Frank Zappa hologram trek also in works

Ronnie James Dio hologram, via Eyellusion

Remember that Ronnie James Dio hologram that performed at Wacken Open Air in Germany back in 2016 and again at the Pollstar Awards the following year? Well, if you’ve been hoping to catch a glimpse of the hologram in person, now is your chance, as a tour is likely coming to a city near you.

According to Billboard, a Dio hologram tour will play more than 100 concerts in 2019 via the production company Eyellusion, which counts Dio’s widow, Wendy, and Ahmet Zappa among its partners.



In addition to the festival and awards show performances, the Dio hologram show also played a brief tour of Europe in late 2017.

“The big question when we first toured Dio through Europe was, ‘Is anyone actually going to show up?'” Jeff Pezzuti of Eyellusion told Billboard. “We sold out the last three shows in Europe and we did really, really well. We’re such believers in what we were doing and we’re all such massive fans — in my sixth grade class picture, I’m wearing a Dio shirt, so you can imagine taking this all the way across the finish line has been a dream come true.”

The Dio hologram production will feature audio of Dio’s live performances, paired with Dio Disciples — Simon Wright on drums, Craig Goldy on guitar and Scott Warren on keyboards, as well as Bjorn Englen on bass — serving as the backing band live and in person. Singers Tim “Ripper” Owens and Oni Logan (Lynch Mob) will also appear on the tour.

In addition, Eyellusion also plans to bring a Frank Zappa hologram on tour next year.

“The Zappa show is going to set the bar for everything and totally blow everything else out of the water,” Pezzuti said. “It is the most incredible visual show that’s ever been assembled and every song has a different look and feel. It’s going to be an absolute mind f–k, in a good way.”

Heavy Consequence will keep you posted on the Dio and Zappa hologram tour dates as they are available. In the meantime, check out our podcast Discography in which dissect Zappa’s entire discography.