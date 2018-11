Saba and Mick Jenkins, photos by Heather Kaplan and Cat Miller

Two of Chicago’s brightest young talents, Saba and Mick Jenkins, have joined forces for a new track called “Stay Right Here”. The track, which also features R&B singer Xavier Omär, is streaming below.

Saba released his sophomore album, Care For Me, back in April. Earlier this month, Jenkins unveiled his second full-length, Pieces of a Man.