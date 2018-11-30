Menu
Saba is “Excited” on new track: Stream

The Pivot Gang rapper delivers a chilled out jam

on November 30, 2018, 11:50am
Saba Excited by Jesus J. Montero
Saba, photo by Jesus J. Montero

Saba is back with his fourth fresh track of the month. First came the Mick Jenkins collab “Stay Right Here”, then the IDK-featuring “Beautiful Smile”, and most recently the Pivot Gang group track “Blood”. The Chicago MC stays solo for his latest cut, a laid back jam called “Excited”.

Over a beat featuring some acoustic guitars coming from a California beach, Saba drops references to Mortal Kombat, Cardi B, and Richard Branson. And that’s just one verse, so take a listen to the whole thing below.

Saba dropped his sophomore album, Care For Me, back in April. This past Saturday, he and the rest of the Pivot Gang honored their fallen member (and Saba’s cousin) John Walt at the second annual John Walt Day to support youth in the arts.

