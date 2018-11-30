Saba is “Excited” on new track: Stream

Saba, photo by Jesus J. Montero

Saba is back with his fourth fresh track of the month. First came the Mick Jenkins collab “Stay Right Here”, then the IDK-featuring “Beautiful Smile”, and most recently the Pivot Gang group track “Blood”. The Chicago MC stays solo for his latest cut, a laid back jam called “Excited”.

Over a beat featuring some acoustic guitars coming from a California beach, Saba drops references to Mortal Kombat, Cardi B, and Richard Branson. And that’s just one verse, so take a listen to the whole thing below.



Saba dropped his sophomore album, Care For Me, back in April. This past Saturday, he and the rest of the Pivot Gang honored their fallen member (and Saba’s cousin) John Walt at the second annual John Walt Day to support youth in the arts.