Sade unveils new single “The Big Unknown”: Stream

Sade

Back in March, Sade contributed her first new song in seven years, “Flower of the Universe”, to the film A Wrinkle in Time. Another new song from the R&B legend appears in Steve McQueen’s latest feature, Widows.

Entitled “The Big Unknown”, Sade wrote the song specifically for Widows’ final scene. “Over a series of conversations with Sade, Steve McQueen encouraged her to dig deep within to write a song about loss and survival. The song ‘The Big Unknown’ speaks to the film’s spirit, but upholds the classic hallmarks of her sound, and stands out as another bold and brilliant work from the legendary songstress,” a press release explains.



Take a listen to “The Big Unknown” below.

Along with songs from Sade and Nina Simone, the soundtrack to Widows features an original score from Hans Zimmer. The soundtrack is on sale digitally on November 9th, in stores on CD on November 30th, and pressed to vinyl on December 28th.

Directed by McQueen and based on the book by Gillian Flynn, Widows is “a blistering, modern-day thriller set against the backdrop of crime, passion and corruption.” Starring Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, and Cynthia Erivo, along with Liam Neeson, Colin Farrell, Robert Duvall, Daniel Kaluuya, Lukas Haas, and Brian Tyree Henry, the film tells the “story of four women with nothing in common except a debt left behind by their dead husbands’ criminal activities. Set in contemporary Chicago, amid a time of turmoil, tensions build when the women take their fate into their own hands and conspire to forge a future on their own terms.”

Widows hits theaters on November 16th. Read our review of the film from this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.