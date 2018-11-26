Saturday Night Live announces final hosts and musical guests for 2018

Saturday Night Live, NBC

Now that Thanksgiving is over, we’re currently in the final lap of 2018. Saturday Night Live is hip to this, which is why the late-night institution has just announced the final round of hosts and musical guests for the last three episodes of the year

This Saturday, December 1st, Golden Globe and Emmy winner Claire Foy (The Crown, First Man, The Girl in the Spider’s Web) will host alongside musical guest Anderson .Paak, who’s hot off his third studio album, Oxnard.



Aquaman hunk Jason Momoa will host the following Saturday night, December 8th, promoting the latest DC masterpiece. Folk rockers Mumford & Sons, who just released their fourth studio album, Delta, will take the stage for their third turn as musical guests.

To close things out, Brett Kavanaugh himself Matt Damon will ring in the holidays on Saturday, December 15th when he returns as host for the first time since 2002. He’ll be in very good company, grooving along to musical guests Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson, who just announced the release of a new collaborative single.

Once again, another crop of talent is heading to Rockefeller, though we’ll see how the execution goes. If you’ve been following our coverage and highlights, the series’ 44th season has been pretty disappointing.

We’ll see.