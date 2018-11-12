New Seinfeld-themed metal band Grindfeld announces debut EP, 5 Songs About Nothing: Stream

Grindfeld logo, via Bandcamp

Yes, they’re real and they’re spectacular: A new grindcore / death metal band named Grindfeld has formed to celebrate all things Seinfeld, and they’re releasing the awesomely titled EP, 5 Songs About Nothing, on November 23rd.

The band is comprised of Joel Moore (Wretched) on guitars and bass, Jared Klein (Rivers of Nihil, The Undying) on drums, and Monte Barnard (Ex-Alterbeast, The Kennedy Veil, Fallujah) on vocals.



As great as the EP title are the song names, including “The Contest”, “The Soup Nazi”, and “The Bizarro Jerry”. You can hear “The Contest” right now in the Bandcamp player below.

A press release described the formation of the band as follows, “After what seems like a lifetime of repeat viewings, re-runs and falling asleep to the same laugh track over and over again, ex and current members of Wretched, Alterbeast, The Kennedy Veil and Rivers of Nihil decided there was more to this simple show about ‘Nothing’.”

It continues, “Born out of a mutual love of Death Metal, comical observations, coffee and Hardcore, Grindfeld is a project built on the existential dread hidden just under the surface of daily life,” adding that the music is “Not for fans of: Kenny Bania, Nazis.”

Grindfeld’s 5 Songs About Nothing EP can be pre-ordered via Bandcamp for only five bucks. Heck, that’s half the price of a big salad!

This is the greatest thing to happen to Seinfeld musically since Jerry himself gave his seal of approval to rapper Wale’s Mixtape About Nothing.

5 Songs About Nothing Tracklist:

01. The Contest

02. The Soup Nazi

03. The Limousine

04. The Bizarro Jerry

05. The Letter