Sevendust team up with Tremonti for early 2019 US tour

Sevendust, photo by Raymond Ahner

Two hard-rocking acts, Sevendust and Tremonti, are coming together for an early 2019 U.S. tour. The trek will kick off on February 1st in Houston, Texas, and keep the bands on the road through a March 3 date in San Antonio, Texas. Cane Hill, Lullwater and Kirra will serve as support.

Sevendust recently released the music video for their single “Unforgiven,” off 2018’s All I See Is War. The Scott Hansen-directed music video centers around the concept that “the world is rebuilding and the youth will be the ones to keep mankind going long after the adults are no longer around, a message that has been shared throughout society for decades.” Watch the clip below.



Along with the 2019 trek, Sevendust are scheduled to wrap up 2018 with three hometown concerts in Atlanta at The Masquerade on December 28th, 29th and 31st. Frontman Lajon Witherspoon and company will perform their 1999 album, Home, from front to back for the New Year’s Eve gig.

Tremonti released their first-ever concept record, A Dying Machine, earlier this year. Frontman Mark Tremonti told Heavy Consequence that another one of his bands, Alter Bridge, plan to have a new album out by “late next year.” Read the full interview with Tremonti here.

Sevendust and Tremonti 2018 Tour Dates:

02/01 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

02/02 – New Orleans, LA @ Southport Music Hall

02/04 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

02/05 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

02/06 – Greensville, SC @ The Firmament

02/08 – Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger

02/09 – Norfolk, VA, @ The NorVa

02/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

02/13 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

02/14 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

02/15 – Providence, RI @ The Strand

02/16 – Sayerville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

02/18 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

02/19 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance

02/20 – Buffalo, NY @ Rapids

02/22 – Flint, MI @ Machine Shop

02/25 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

02/26 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

02/27 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note

03/01 – Wichita, KS @ The Coltillion

03/02 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

03/03 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center