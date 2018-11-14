Shaky Knees reveals 2019 lineup: Tame Impala, Beck, Cage the Elephant to headline

Tame Impala, photo by Philip Cosores

Shaky Knees has revealed its 2019 lineup. The Atlanta-based music festival returns to the city’s Central Park from Central Park from May 3rd-5th.

Tame Impala, Beck, Cage the Elephant, and Incubus top the bill. Other notable acts include Tears For Fears, Interpol, Foals, Father John Misty, Dashboard Confessional, Sharon Van Etten, Tash Sultana, Deerhunter, Liz Phair, and Phosphorsecent.



Rounding out the lineup are Mark Lanegan, Dandy Warhols, Black Lips, Japanese Breakfast, Oh Sees, Calpurnia, Pedro the Lion, Natalie Prass, Soccer Mommy, The Joy Formidable, Lucy Dacus, Foxing, Low Cut Connie, Rayland Baxter, and Welshly Arms, among others.

General admission and VIP passes go on sale today (Nov. 14th) at 12:00 pm EST. Head to the festival’s website for more information.