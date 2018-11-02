Sharon Osbourne drugged Ozzy to get him to confess to infidelities

Sharon Osbourne, via CBS / Ozzy Osbourne, photo by David Brendan Hall

How do you solve a problem like getting the Prince of Darkness to reveal that he’s been a bad, bad boy? If you’re Sharon Osbourne, you slip him a mickey to help loosen his tongue.

In a new interview with The Sun, Sharon revealed that she confirmed Ozzy Osbourne’s infidelities in May of 2016 by upping the dosage of his sleeping pills and getting him to talk.



“I was a broken woman,” she told the UK newspaper. “He sent me an email that was meant for one of his women. Then he took his sleeping pills. I put an extra two in his drink…and asked him everything, and everything came out. He would have never told me the truth, ever. He was ashamed, afraid. I knew how long. I knew who it was. I knew what he was thinking and then, you know, you leave. Ozzy told me it was over with this woman and I believed him. Then, six months later, I found out it wasn’t and there were others.”

The woman in question is Michelle Pugh, a celebrity hairstylist who carried on an affair with Ozzy for the better part of four years. The revelation of their relationship caused Sharon to briefly leave her husband, but they mended fences four months later after Ozzy sought counseling for sex addiction.

This is not the first time that the Osbournes have run into trouble in their long marriage. Back in 1989, a blackout drunk Ozzy tried to strangle Sharon, but she didn’t press charges even after he was arrested. Then in 2013, she split from her husband for a month after he went through a relapse into drinking and drugs.

Even though Sharon admitted to The Sun that she doesn’t trust her husband any longer and that “nothing hurts like infidelity,” she also says that her decision to stay with Ozzy was, in part, a practical one.

“Nobody is going to want to ask me out. Who would ask me out? A big-mouth, older woman? This is as good as it gets and I love him. He’s my husband and I have to take care of him and you just become this woman that takes care of this person and this is my life. This is what I do.”