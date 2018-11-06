Sinead O’Connor: “Truly I never wanna spend time with white people again”

Shuhada Davitt, formerly known as Sinead O'Connor

Sinead O’Connor, who recently changed her name from Magda Davitt to Shuhada Davitt and converted to Islam, spent her Tuesday morning on Twitter lambasting white people, denouncing Trump, and speaking up for women in a series of polarizing tweets.

“I’m terribly sorry,” she starts. “What I’m about to say is something so racist I never thought my soul could ever feel it. But truly I never wanna spend time with white people again (if that’s what non-muslims are called). Not for one moment, for any reason. They are disgusting.”



From there, she digresses on a range of topics, mostly revolving around the hypocrisy of Twitter, the danger of President Donald Trump, the ignorance of the American people, society’s perceptions on Islam, and why women will “sing the devil to sleep.”

Read every tweet below.

I'm terribly sorry. What I'm about to say is something so racist I never thought my soul could ever feel it. But truly I never wanna spend time with white people again (if that's what non-muslims are called). Not for one moment, for any reason. They are disgusting. — Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) November 6, 2018

Interesting to see if Twitter bans this when it allows people like Trump and Milbank spew the satanic filth upon even my country #KKKINNEWTONARDSPICKETMOSQUETHEDAYIMADEMYSHAHDAHOWWEIRDISTHAT? — Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) November 6, 2018

Forgive me. Sometimes the Lord needs dirty workers ; ) #NotAsFuckinCrazyAsSheLooks ; ) #TrustMeIAMaSoldier — Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) November 6, 2018

BTW if one IS an intelligent theologian and has taken the journey, one would know there is no more talk of ancient violence in the Q'ran as the Tanukh, the Bible or The sodding Mahabarata. And its ALL EQUALLY IRELLEVANT TO OUR TIMES #ForFuckSake#ReignOfWhiteMANover — Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) November 6, 2018

Which we will sweetly, do ; ) — Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) November 6, 2018

NO more martyrs please. Its a STOOOOOOOPID I-FUCKING-DEA. Lads. Sit down and let the females show you how to sing the devil to sleep ; ) — Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) November 6, 2018

How come so called christian and jewish theologians ( the christian theologians being atheists and satanists actually in practice, though they know it not, never talk about the smashing of their enemies babies heads on rocks which in all over their psalms? #ForFuckSake — Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) November 6, 2018

Everyone says the Poor Americans are the victim of Trump. But you hired him. So fire him. Otherwise you're complicit. It is the same with all so called Islamic Terrorism. Which is exactly what the devil wants and loves. #WatchTheWomen sing the fucker to sleep — Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) November 6, 2018

No Irish person on earth would disagree. We didn't fire the church. We let them please themselves in our children right under our noses and there is no recompense. No balm in gilliad for Irish human beings under 'civiliasation'#PEOPLEARESTILLFUCKINGSTARVINGTODEATH #AMAL — Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) November 6, 2018

Twitter happy to be part of normalizing starvation by using images of Amal to make her seem divine and not human. Trick of the devil in all Talmudic and christian theology — Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) November 6, 2018