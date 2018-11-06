Sinead O’Connor: “Truly I never wanna spend time with white people again”

Sinead O’Connor, who recently changed her name from Magda Davitt to Shuhada Davitt and converted to Islam, spent her Tuesday morning on Twitter lambasting white people, denouncing Trump, and speaking up for women in a series of polarizing tweets.
“I’m terribly sorry,” she starts. “What I’m about to say is something so racist I never thought my soul could ever feel it. But truly I never wanna spend time with white people again (if that’s what non-muslims are called). Not for one moment, for any reason. They are disgusting.”
From there, she digresses on a range of topics, mostly revolving around the hypocrisy of Twitter, the danger of President Donald Trump, the ignorance of the American people, society’s perceptions on Islam, and why women will “sing the devil to sleep.”
Read every tweet below.