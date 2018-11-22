Skrillex owes $1.6 million to fan over crowdsurfing injuries

Skrillex, photo by Robert Altman

Sometimes they come back, especially lawsuits: A jury has ruled that Sonny Moore, aka Skrillex, must pay fan Jennifer Fraissi $1.6 million in damages for injuries that date back to a 2012 concert at Los Angeles’ Belasco Theater.

According to Fraissi’s original February 2014 complaint (via SPIN), Moore gestured for the crowd to come forward, trapping her as he leapt off the stage, “incurring significant injuries and damages, including, but not limited to, a stroke.”



Now, nearly five years later, the jury has awarded Fraissi a total of $4,525,402, which includes the aforementioned $1.6 million from Moore, 1.8 million from his touring company Lost Boys, and $450,00 from the Belasco Theater.

Although Moore’s attorney Barry Thompson argues that evidence includes “video proof that [Skrillex] never made physical contact with Ms. Fraissl,” Moore has been incredibly sympathetic, telling TMZ: “There is nothing more important to me than my fans and their safety at my shows — I want them to have fun and enjoy the music.”

Nevertheless, Thompson says they are currently deciding whether to appeal.

.