Slipknot announce All Hope Is Gone 10th anniversary reissue

Slipknot (All Hope Is Gone Era)

They’ve been hinting at it, and now, Slipknot have officially announced that they will reissue their 2008 album, All Hope Is Gone, on December 7th, in celebration of the disc’s 10th anniversary.

The re-release will pack reimagined artwork and a live bonus disc from the masked metal band’s 2009 performance at Madison Square Garden. For pre-order information, go here.

Looking back at the making of All Hope Is Gone, frontman Corey Taylor tells Metal Hammer that the guys of Slipknot were at their “most fractious” while making that album, adding that, “nobody was talking to each other, everybody was going behind everybody’s back trying to make the album theirs.”

Not that the tension was a bad thing. Former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison says it actually helped the process.

“The tensions are what made that record great,” Jordison said. “Everyone was completely on fire with emotions and being in different places, and you could see the lines in the sand, you could feel the concrete breaking a little bit.”

“You could feel the band cracking,” Jordison added. “There was so much going on during that time that I think that’s what made the record so brutal. Everyone had some sort of tension to get out just to make it the heaviest record that we could.”

In other news, Slipknot released a new song, “All Out Life”, on October 31st. The track is slated to appear on the band’s new album, which is likely arriving in 2019. Listen to the new tune and check out the music video here.

All Hope Is Gone 10th Anniversary Reissue Tracklist:

Disc 1:

01. .execute.

02. Gematria (The Killing Name)

03. Sulfur

04. Psychosocial

05. Dead Memories

06. Vendetta

07. Butcher’s Hook

08. Gehenna

09. This Cold Black

10. Wherein Lies Continue

11. Snuff

12. All Hope Is Gone

Disc 2 (Live At Madison Square Garden, February 5, 2009):

01. (sic)

02. Eyeless

03. Wait And Bleed

04. Get This

05. Before I Forget

06. The Blister Exists

07. Dead Memories

08. Left Behind

09. Disasterpiece

10. Purity

11. Everything Ends

12. Psychosocial

13. Duality

14. People = Shit

15. Surfacing

16. Spit It Out