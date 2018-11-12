Slipknot announce All Hope Is Gone 10th anniversary reissue

They’ve been hinting at it, and now, Slipknot have officially announced that they will reissue their 2008 album, All Hope Is Gone, on December 7th, in celebration of the disc’s 10th anniversary.
The re-release will pack reimagined artwork and a live bonus disc from the masked metal band’s 2009 performance at Madison Square Garden. For pre-order information, go here.
Looking back at the making of All Hope Is Gone, frontman Corey Taylor tells Metal Hammer that the guys of Slipknot were at their “most fractious” while making that album, adding that, “nobody was talking to each other, everybody was going behind everybody’s back trying to make the album theirs.”
Not that the tension was a bad thing. Former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison says it actually helped the process.
“The tensions are what made that record great,” Jordison said. “Everyone was completely on fire with emotions and being in different places, and you could see the lines in the sand, you could feel the concrete breaking a little bit.”
“You could feel the band cracking,” Jordison added. “There was so much going on during that time that I think that’s what made the record so brutal. Everyone had some sort of tension to get out just to make it the heaviest record that we could.”
In other news, Slipknot released a new song, “All Out Life”, on October 31st. The track is slated to appear on the band’s new album, which is likely arriving in 2019. Listen to the new tune and check out the music video here.
All Hope Is Gone 10th Anniversary Reissue Tracklist:
Disc 1:
01. .execute.
02. Gematria (The Killing Name)
03. Sulfur
04. Psychosocial
05. Dead Memories
06. Vendetta
07. Butcher’s Hook
08. Gehenna
09. This Cold Black
10. Wherein Lies Continue
11. Snuff
12. All Hope Is Gone
Disc 2 (Live At Madison Square Garden, February 5, 2009):
01. (sic)
02. Eyeless
03. Wait And Bleed
04. Get This
05. Before I Forget
06. The Blister Exists
07. Dead Memories
08. Left Behind
09. Disasterpiece
10. Purity
11. Everything Ends
12. Psychosocial
13. Duality
14. People = Shit
15. Surfacing
16. Spit It Out