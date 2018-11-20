Four Slipknot members recorded a separate album during All Hope Is Gone sessions

Slipknot (All Hope Is Gone Era)

Certain members of Slipknot were feeling especially creative during the sessions for their 2008 album, All Hope Is Gone, so much so that they recorded an entirely separate album that hasn’t seen the light of day.

Percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan tells Metal Hammer in a new interview that he, along with singer Corey Taylor, guitarist Jim Root and DJ Sid Wilson, laid down an entire album’s worth of tracks during their down time working on All Hope Is Gone, and he hopes to release the effort sometime in the near future.



“There’s a collection of songs that were recorded, 11 I think, I’ve held on to them for 10 years because it hasn’t been right, and I’m going to let you know now that it’s feeling right,” Clown revealed. “Is it Slipknot? No, it’s not Slipknot. Is it four members of Slipknot? Yes. It’s four members of Slipknot. Is it music being written at the same time as All Hope Is Gone? Absolutely.”

One of the tracks, “Til We Die”, appeared on the digipak release of All Hope Is Gone, but none of the other songs have been released.

Regarding the recording process, Clown explained, “Jim would write guitar then go down and play guitar on the album, then come up and finish playing guitar on the song. That’s how we’d kill time during those four months.”

Clown is proud of the music and says it’s only a matter of time before it gets released. “There’s a big collection of music, it’s fucking really amazing,” he remarked. “It’s so amazing it had to be held back to wait for the right time, it’s been 10 years. It wasn’t going to be one of those things to loosely go out and confuse everyone, and piss everyone off.”

He concluded, “We spent time doing it, we worked it every day, we mixed it, we mastered it, there’s artwork. It’s amazing stuff, but it’s all got to be right in the story of Slipknot.”

While we await more details on this potential release, we do know that Slipknot are slated to unleash a proper new studio album in 2019. They’ve already unveiled the single “All Out Life” with a surprise video release on Halloween, and have announced dates for a 2019 European tour. In addition, the band will release a 10th anniversary deluxe edition of All Hope Is Gone on December 7th.