Smashing Pumpkins’ reunion album debuts at No. 54 on Billboard 200 chart

This month, Smashing Pumpkins released Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun., their first full-length album featuring the band’s core lineup of Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha in nearly two decades. The album was met with generally positive reviews — including by our own Michael Roffman, who credited Corgan for “forging ahead towards some kind of future that doesn’t stand directly on ceremony.” Unfortunately, the album’s commercial performance has been lukewarm at best.

As Alternative Nation points out, Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 debuted at No 54 on the Billboard 200 album charts. Technically, it marks band’s second worst performing debut to date — though that comes with a major caveat. Pumpkins’ landmark first album, Gish, initially debuted at 195, but was eventually certified platinum (one million copies sold) by the RIAA.



Compared to more recent Pumpkins releases, Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 debuted 20 slots lower than 2014’s Monuments to an Elegy, while 2012’s Oceania and 2007’s Zeitgeist both cracked the Top 5.

Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 didn’t fare much better on the genre specific album charts. It debuted at No. 8 on the Alternative Albums chart — one slot behind Panic at the Disco’s Pray For the Weekend, which was released five months ago. On the Rock Albums chart, Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 appeared several slots below legacy releases like The Beatles’ White Album and a collection of Queen’s greatest hits.

Despite its lackluster commercial performance, Corgan has said he intends to release a follow-up to Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 in the new year. He also recently revealed plans for a Christmas album.

Below, listen to our Album of the Week review of Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1:

