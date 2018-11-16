Smashing Pumpkins share reunion album Shiny and Oh So Bright Vol. 1: Stream

Smashing Pumpkins

Smashing Pumpkins return today with their reunion album — and our recent Album of the Week — Shiny and Oh So Bright Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun.. Stream the eight-track effort below via Apple Music and Spotify.

For the first time in almost 20 years, the Smashing Pumpkins’ lineup features founding members Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin (alongside long-time member Jeff Schroeder). The last time the trio recorded together was for 2000’s pair of records, Machina/The Machines of God and Machina II/The Friends & Enemies of Modern Music. Produced by Rick Rubin, Shiny and Oh So Bright serves as the direct follow-up to the Pumpkins’ 2014 album, Monuments to an Elegy.



In his review of the record, our own Michael Roffman remarked that while the effort still has flaws, it signals a potential return to the magic of the Pumpkins’ heyday. He wrote,

“People change — artists especially — and it’d be foolish to assume that three friends, torn apart by bitterness and rage, would just somehow all of a sudden strike up the same ol’ magic. That was never going to happen, no matter how many bathrobes Rubin gave them in Malibu, but it’s certainly proven to be a start. After all, how else do you explain a song like ‘Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)’? It might not be the same magic, but something magical is coursing through Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1., hinting at a future we can all embrace — especially Corgan.”

Shiny and Oh So Bright Vol. 1 was previewed with the singles “Knights of Malta”, “Solara”and “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)”.

Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. Artwork:

Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. Tracklist:

01. Knights of Malta

02. Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)

03. Travels

04. Solara

05. Alienation

06. Marchin’ On

07. With Sympathy

08. Seek and You Shall Destroy

The band is currently taking a break from their bonkers 30th anniversary tour, which continues later this month in Wisconsin. Below, listen to our Album of the Week podcast, in which Roffman and Dedrick Hendrix dig into their opinions on Shiny and Oh So Bright Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun..

