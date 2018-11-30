Menu
Smashing Pumpkins debut cover of The Cure’s “Friday I’m In Love”: Watch

James Iha handled lead vocals

by
on November 30, 2018, 9:30am
It was announced this week that Smashing Pumpkins would be co-headlining Portugal’s 2019 NOS Alive festival alongside Bon Iver and The Cure. That news must’ve struck quite the chord with the band, as they debuted a cover of the latter’s “Friday I’m in Love” at a show in Madison, Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

(Ranking: Every Smashing Pumpkins Album from Worst to Best)

Billy Corgan sat out for the band’s faithful, starry-eyed rendition, which saw guitarist James Iha handle the vocals. Check it out below.

As Alternative Nation reports, the band also debuted “Knights of Malta” and “Travels” off of Shiny and Oh So Bright Vol. 1, and resurrected their long-dormant cover of Depeche Mode’s “Never Let Me Down Again”, which they haven’t played since 1995. They also played Machina II’s “Dross” for the first time in 18 years. Watch additional fan footage below.

