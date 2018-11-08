Smino drops new album Noir: Stream

Smino

Smino has released his new album, Noir, through Zero Fatigue/Interscope. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The follow-up to last year’s stellar blkswn serves as the St. Louis rapper’s second full-length to date. It finds him collaborating with the likes of R&B singer Ravyn Lenae and rappers Valee and Bari. Smino also re-teamed with past producers in LBoogie, Sango, and Zero Fatigue member Monte Booker.

(Read: The Top 50 Albums of 2017)

In a press statement, Noir is described as a record about the “present, about life now,” and the way Smino has evolved since his first LP. “I guess growth for me means understanding shit and being able to make music intentionally,” remarked the 27-year-old.

At the same time, the 18-track effort is said to have a “brighter” feel to it compared to its predecessor, which reflects Smino’s current state of mind. “Just have fun with your fucking life,” the rapper continued. “That’s really what I was doing when I was making the record: just having fun and living off my own confidence.”

Noir Artwork:

Noir Tracklist:

01. Kovert

02. L.M.F.

03. Klink

04. Tequila Mockingbird

05. Spinz

06. Summer Salt (feat. Bari)

07. Z4L (feat. Bari, Jay2)

08. Merlot

09. We Got the Biscuits

10. Hoopti

11. Pizano

12. Low Down Derrty Blues

13. Fenty Sex (feat. Dreezy)

14. Bam 2x

15. Krushed Ice (feat. Valee)

16. Skedos

17. MF Groove (feat. Ravyn Lenae)

18. Verizon