Snoop Dogg gets his Hollywood Walk of Fame star: Watch

Snoop Dogg's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Rapper. Producer. Actor. Marijuana enthusiast. Martha Stewart’s homie. Snoop Dogg has done it all and done it big. Today, just ahead of the 25 anniversary of his debut album, Doggystyle, the 47-year-old West Coast MC was honored for all his contributions to entertainment with his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

A trio of celebs were there to help fete Snoop ahead of the star’s unveiling. Dr. Dre came up first, saying, “Snoop shoulda gotten this star just for gettin’ out of the ’90s.” He told the story of how Snoop helped him put together his landmark debut, The Chronic, by encouraging him at all times. He even did a pretty spot-on impression of his partner in crime: “Come on, Dr. Dre, cuz, you can do this. You just gotta keep it gangsta.” Take a listen:



Dr. Dre pays tribute to Snoop Dogg: "That record completely change the course of my life" https://t.co/NhwqManzAW pic.twitter.com/0xiKcsJD0m — Variety (@Variety) November 19, 2018

Producer Quincy Jones stepped up next, complaining that getting up for an 11:00 AM ceremony was too early. He also commended Snoop “for making Doggystyle a way of life and being one of the first ‘hempetreneurs’ to being such a positive role model and influence in the community.” Jimmy Kimmel, who’s star outside the El Capitan Theatre is right next to Snoop’s, followed, introducing himself as “Snoop’s second coolest white friend after Martha Stewart.” The Live! host recalled how he gave Snoop a joint the first time he met him while working at a radio station, and how that started off a beautiful, stoned friendship.

Pharrell Williams, John Singleton, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, Warren G, Big Boi, Ty Dolla $ign, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar were also in the crowd watching the ceremony. Replay the entire thing below (via Variety).