Snoop Dogg smokes blunt outside White House: “Fuck the president”

Snoop Dogg

No one would confuse Snoop Dogg for a Trump supporter. Hell, the guy pulled a prop gun on a POTUS clown in the video for his remix of BadBadNotGood and Kaytranada’s “Lavender”. In the wake of the midterm elections, Snoop found himself in Washington, D.C. and used the opportunity to stage his own unique form of protest: smoking a blunt right outside the White House.

It all started when Snoop Dogg “got the urge” to “not only go to the White House, but do some gangsta shit.” 20,000 likes later, he hopped in his SUV with his body guards, posted up on a bench in (presumably) Lafayette Park across the way from the White House, and lit up. After complimenting an old white dude’s hair and taking a picture with some fans, he sparked up again.

“While you niggas is voting and doing all this other bullshit, I’m at the White House, nigga, smoking. Nigga, fuck the president,” he said in the trademark Snoop blend of smoothness and G. (Uh, hopefully you actually voted, too, Mr. Dogg.)

We somehow doubt Trump caught a glimpse of the Schedule 1 infraction from the Oval Office, or else surely we’d have video of Secret Service tussling with Snoop’s people. Watch the whole thing go down in the Instagram videos below.