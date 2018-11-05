Spice Girls announce 2019 reunion tour

The rumors were true: Spice Girls will reunite for a stadium tour this summer.

The legendary pop group has mapped out a six-date UK tour for June, culminating in a date at London’s Wembley Stadium.



There’s one catch, however: Victoria Beckham, a.k.a. Posh Spice, will not participate in the tour. Reportedly, she is prioritizing her fashion business and has opted to sit out of the festivities. Instead, Emma “Baby” Bunton, Geri “Ginger” Halliwell, Mel “Sporty” Chisholm, and Mel “Scary” Brown will tour as a four-piece unit.

Check out Spice Girls’ tour schedule below. Tickets go on sale Saturday, November 10th. You can also secure them here.

Spice Girls previously reunited in 2012 to perform at the closing ceremony of the London Summer Olympics. The group first announced plans for their latest reunion back in February, saying: “The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.”

Spice Girls 2019 Tour Dates:

06/01 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium

06/03 – Coventry, UK @ Ricoh Stadium

06/06 – Sunderland, UK @ Stadium of Light

06/08 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium

06/10 – Bristol, UK @ Ashton Gate Stadium

06/15 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium