Spice Girls to reunite for stadium tour: Report

Spice Girls

Back in February, Spice Girls announced plans to reunite. “The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together,” the group said in a statement at the time. “We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.”

While there were reports that the group was considering several lucrative offers, including a TV talent show, a new compilation album, and a world tour, nothing has come to fruition as of yet.



Now, though, The Sun’s Dan Wootton reports that Spice Girls will announce a UK stadium tour on Monday. They’re also scheduled to sit down for an interview on Jonathan Ross’ ITV chat show next Saturday, according to Wootton.

There’s one catch, however: Victoria Beckham, a.k.a. Posh Spice, will not participate in the tour. According to Wootton, she is prioritizing her fashion business and has opted to sit out of the festivities.

Instead, Emma “Baby” Bunton, Geri “Ginger” Halliwell, Mel “Sporty” Chisholm, and Mel “Scary” Brown will tour as a four-piece unit.

Spice Girls previously reunited in 2012 to perform at the closing ceremony of the London Summer Olympics. In 2016, Bunton, Brown, and Halliwell announced a project called GEM, but it was later scrapped after Halliwell became pregnant.