Bruce Springsteen announces Springsteen on Broadway live album

Bruce Springsteen is coming to the end of his year-plus, Tony Award-winning residency. On December 15th, the night of Springsteen’s final show, Netflix will premiere a new concert film, Springsteen on Broadway, which features a full recording of the residency. One day earlier, on December 14th, an album soundtrack of the same name will be made available.

The double album spans 30 tracks, including the spoken word introductions for each song. It’ll be available in a variety of configurations, including as a standard CD set and as a 4xLP vinyl set. Pre-orders are ongoing here.



Below, listen to a recording of “Land of Hope and Dreams”. The album’s artwork and tracklist follow.

For those still hoping to attend the residency in person, you can grab tickets to the final few shows here.

Springsteen on Broadway Tracklist:

Disc 1

01. Growin’ Up (Introduction)

02. Growin’ Up

03. My Hometown (Introduction)

04. My Hometown

05. My Father’s House (Introduction)

06. My Father’s House

07. The Wish (Introduction)

08. The Wish

09. Thunder Road (Introduction)

10. Thunder Road

11. The Promised Land (Introduction)

12. The Promised Land

Disc 2

01. Born In the U.S.A. (Introduction)

02. Born In the U.S.A.

03. Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out (Introduction)

04. Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out

05. Tougher Than the Rest (Introduction)

06. Tougher Than the Rest

07. Brilliant Disguise (Introduction)

08. Brilliant Disguise

09. Long Time Comin’ (Introduction)

10. Long Time Comin’

11. The Ghost of Tom Joad (Introduction)

12. The Ghost of Tom Joad

13. The Rising

14. Dancing In the Dark (Introduction)

15. Dancing In the Dark

16. Land of Hope and Dreams

17. Born To Run (Introduction)

18. Born To Run