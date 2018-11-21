St. Vincent covers Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day” in Brooklyn: Watch

St. Vincent, photo by Ben Kaye

St. Vincent and collaborator Thomas “Doveman” Bartlett showcased their recent collaborative LP MassEducation last night at Brooklyn Academy of Music. Before getting to the stripped down versions of material from Annie Clark’s 2017 opus, MASSEDUCTION, the duo opened the show with a chilling rendition of Lou Reed’s classic Transformer cut “Perfect Day”.

In front of a stark black set and accompanied by Bartlett’s intense piano playing, Clark looked like she was pleading with the audience as she ran through Reed’s lines of damaged poetry. She interpolated the original melodies, making them her own and putting her impressive vocal range on full display. Check out the duo’s cover of “Perfect Day” below, along with more clips from the stripped-back performance.



Reed and his band The Velvet Underground certainly played a large role in St. Vincent’s musical upbringing, which is especially evident in her latest output. Last year, to coincide with the release of her video for “New York”, the alt-pop star shared a playlist of songs from artists that call the city home, which included The Velvet Underground along with LCD Soundsystem and Ryan Adams.

St. Vincent and Bartlett will stage another performance of MassEducation on February 14th at New York’s Lincoln Center for the American Songbook series. Meanwhile, fans can learn more about the history of Lou Reed and his band at The Velvet Underground Experience, a pop-up music and art exhibition in Manhattan, just steps from where the iconic band got their start.