You won’t be able to watch porn on Starbuck’s free Wi-Fi beginning next year

Starbucks

Starbucks has long been known as an ideal location for slipping into a plush chair, sipping a hot latte, and firing up some hardcore pornography, but all dreams must inevitably come to an end. As reported by Business Insider, the coffee giant will soon enforce barriers that will prevent customers from accessing porn sites on its free Wi-Fi.

“To ensure the Third Place remains safe and welcoming to all, we have identified a solution to prevent this content from being viewed within our stores and we will begin introducing it to our US locations in 2019,” a Starbucks representative told Business Insider on Wednesday. The chain has apparently tested a number of different blockers, hoping to ensure that non-pornographic aren’t also blocked by the filters.



If you’re wondering who, exactly, watches pornography in a Starbucks, internet safety organization Enough Is Enough points to convicted sex offenders and teens. Enough Is Enough came after Starbucks earlier this week, saying that it didn’t follow through on a commitment it made in 2016 to block offending content. The reason for the delay, Starbucks has said, was that it was still looking for a solution. They appear to have found it, and we truly hope this isn’t something that disappoints you.