Steel Panther announce 2019 “Mardi Gras Tour”; mistakenly show up to Steelers-Panthers game

Steel Panther

Steel Panther have been stuck in a never-ending ’80s hair-metal time warp, and they aren’t going away any time soon. And they’re making sure of that today with the announcement of their 2019 “Heavy Metal Mardi Gras” tour.

It’s a quick jaunt through the southern U.S., starting in Jacksonville, Florida, on March 1st and ending a week later in Norfolk, Virginia, with fellow party rockers Wilson coming along for the ride. And, of course, on March 4th, Steel Panther will land in New Orleans to help inaugurate everyone’s favorite booze-fueled bacchanal. Should it surprise you that they’ve got the next day off before picking the trail back up in Nashville? Not by a long shot. Hide your kids, hide your wife, New Orleans.



Presale tickets for this short run go on sale tomorrow (November 14th) for the band’s fan club and for the general public on Friday (November 16th). These new dates are in addition to the shows that Steel Panther already have lined up to finish out 2018, starting on November 29th in Chicago. Ticketing information can be found here, and all the confirmed tour dates can be seen below. You can also find tickets here.

This news comes very soon after a very public appearance by the band on a recent edition of Thursday Night Football on Fox. Steel Panther filmed a little skit for the FOX broadcast, where they mistakenly show up to headline the game being played by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers, only to be confronted by Michael Strahan and Howie Long. We soon find out that Terry Bradshaw is a huge Steel Panther fan. Watch below.

Steel Panther Tour Dates:

11/29 – Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues

11/30 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

12/01 – Sault Ste. Marie, MI @ Kewadin Casinos

12/02 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

12/04 – Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues

12/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

12/07 – Madison, WI @ JJO Yellow Snow Ball

12/08 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment Center

12/09 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

03/01 – Jacksonville, FL @ Mavericks Live

03/02 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

03/03 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

03/04 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

03/06 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

03/07 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

03/08 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa