Tenacious D premiere new album Post-Apocalypto: Stream

Tenacious D, photo by Philip Cosores

Tenacious D have returned with their new album, Post-Apocalypto. It’s available to stream in its entirety below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Post-Apocalypto serves as Tenacious D’s fourth catalog LP and the follow-up to 2012’s Rize of the Fenix. For the 21-track effort, the comedy rock duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass enlisted the help of producer John Spiker, as well as additional drums from none other than Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.



Additionally, Black and Gass created an accompanying Post-Apocalypto animated series on YouTube, with all six of its episodes containing new music from the album. The series’ illustrations were all drawn by Black himself, and every character is voiced by Tenacious D.

Per a press statement, “Post-Apocalypto finds Tenacious D thrust into a world of complete and utter destruction following the drop of an atomic bomb. Surviving the attack in classic cinematic fashion (a good old imperishable 1950’s refrigerator), the duo quickly learns that new forms of evil have spawned from the blast. One thing becomes apparent — for humanity to prevail, Tenacious D must save the world.”

“With unimaginable twists and turns, an insane visit to the White House, a time machine, a space adventure, and the help of some tried and true daddy issues, Post-Apocalypto is as hilarious as it is political, and as brilliant and multi-faceted as its incredible creators. The songs are damn good, too.”

Watch a playlist of the six-episode series below.

In support of Post-Apocalypto, Black and Gass will embark on a highly anticipated North American tour beginning Saturday, November 3rd. You can grab tickets here.

Post-Apocalypto Artwork:

Post-Apocalypto Tracklist:

01. POST-APOCALYPTO THEME

02. desolation

03. HOPE

04. cave women

05. MAKING LOVE

06. scientists

07. TAKE US INTO SPACE

08. i’ve got to go

09. FUCK YO-YO MA

10. reunion/not so fast

11. DADDY DING DONG

12. chainsaw bazooka machine gun

13. ROBOT

14. marCH

15. turd whistle

16. COLORS

17. who’s your daddy?

18. JB JR RAP

19. WOMAN TIME

20. SAVE THE WORLD

21. POST-APOCALYPTO THEME (REPRISE)