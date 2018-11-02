Migos’ Takeoff lets loose debut solo album, The Last Rocket: Stream

Takeoff in "Last Memory" music video

Migos member Takeoff has launched his debut solo album, The Last Rocket. It’s available to stream in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Due out via Quality Control/Motown/Capitol Records, the new effort collects together 12 tracks, including titles like “None to Me”, “Lead the Wave”, “Insomnia”, and the Atlanta rapper’s early single “Last Memory”. It boasts production from a host of well-known beatmakers, such as Wheezy (Young Thug, 21 Savage), TM88 (Gucci Mane, Future), Murda Beatz (2 Chainz, Travis Scott), and longtime Migos collaborator DJ Durel.



(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Tours of Fall 2018)

The Last Rocket is just the latest 2018 album from the very busy Migos camp. Following their group record Culture II in February, Quavo dropped his own solo LP in Quavo Huncho just a few weeks ago.

Migos are currently wrapping up their North American tour with Drake. Grab tickets here.

The Last Rocket Artwork:

The Last Rocket Tracklist:

01. Martian (Intro)

02. She Gon Wink

03. None To Me

04. Vacation

05. Last Memory

06. I Remember

07. Lead The Wave

08. Casper

09. Insomnia

10. Infatuation

11. Soul Plane

12. Bruce Wayne (Outro)