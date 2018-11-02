Migos’ Takeoff lets loose debut solo album, The Last Rocket: Stream

Migos member Takeoff has launched his debut solo album, The Last Rocket. It’s available to stream in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.
Due out via Quality Control/Motown/Capitol Records, the new effort collects together 12 tracks, including titles like “None to Me”, “Lead the Wave”, “Insomnia”, and the Atlanta rapper’s early single “Last Memory”. It boasts production from a host of well-known beatmakers, such as Wheezy (Young Thug, 21 Savage), TM88 (Gucci Mane, Future), Murda Beatz (2 Chainz, Travis Scott), and longtime Migos collaborator DJ Durel.
(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Tours of Fall 2018)
The Last Rocket is just the latest 2018 album from the very busy Migos camp. Following their group record Culture II in February, Quavo dropped his own solo LP in Quavo Huncho just a few weeks ago.
Migos are currently wrapping up their North American tour with Drake. Grab tickets here.
The Last Rocket Artwork:
The Last Rocket Tracklist:
01. Martian (Intro)
02. She Gon Wink
03. None To Me
04. Vacation
05. Last Memory
06. I Remember
07. Lead The Wave
08. Casper
09. Insomnia
10. Infatuation
11. Soul Plane
12. Bruce Wayne (Outro)