StubHub’s Cyber Monday discount should make concertgoers very happy

Concert tickets

The year’s almost over and you didn’t see nearly as much live music as you wanted to. You’ll want to fix that next year, what with the scientifically proven benefits provided by live music, and StubHub is here to ensure your goal is met with a little bit less strain on your wallet.

In honor of Cyber Monday, StubHub is offering a site-wide 15% discount with the promo code CYBER2018. The code is good for today, Monday, November 26th, so head to StubHub now and plug your favorite artist into the search bar.



Hell, there might even be some tickets still available for this year’s concerts. If you need a refresher on who’s on the road in the coming months, here’s some notable tours we recommend:

— Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour”

— The Rolling Stones’ “No Filter U.S. Tour”

— Jerry Seinfeld’s standup tour

— Massive Attack’s “Mezzanine North American Tour”

— Iron Maiden’s “Legacy of the Beast Tour”

— Thom Yorke’s U.S. solo tour

— Ozzy Osbourne’s “No More Tours 2” with Megadeth

— “Weird Al” Yankovic’s “Strings Attached Tour”

— Bauhaus’ Peter Murphy and David J’s “The Ruby Celebration”

— Ariana Grande’s “The Sweetener World Tour”