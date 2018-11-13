Superchunk release new single “Our Work Is Done” featuring Fucked Up’s Damian Abraham: Stream

Superchunk, photo by Heather Kaplan

If you couldn’t tell, the world is falling apart. California is currently being devoured by wildfires and Europe is flooding every other week. Fortunately for everyone, Superchunk wants to do something about it, which is why they’ve gone ahead and released “Our Work Is Done” b/w “Total Eclipse”. It’s another new benefit single from the outfit with proceeds going this time toward climate-change advocacy non-profit 350.org.

A-side “Our Work Is Done” marks the first new music from Superchunk since this year’s What a Time to Be Alive and includes an assist from label mate Fucked Up’s Damian Abraham, who’s hot off the heels of his own new album. As for the B-side, the band’s covered Klaus Nomi’s “Total Eclipse”, continuing their tradition of featuring covers on each one of their benefit 7-inch singles.



Stream below.

The 7-inch is currently available in the Merge Records store. There are 250 numbered copies on black vinyl and 290 numbered copies on mint green marble vinyl with sleeves signed by all four members of Superchunk. All orders will be shipped from Merge today. In the past, the band has released benefit singles for both Southern Poverty Law Center and Planned Parenthood South Atlantic.

Read Mac McCaughan’s remarks on the release:

“‘Our Work Is Done’ is an imaginary conversation between the last two living residents of a hot and dying planet. Damian Abraham from the band Fucked Up lends his gravitas to the situation. ‘Total Eclipse’ is a song about a different kind of holocaust, originally performed by Klaus Nomi. When I saw the film Urgh! A Music War, the Nomi clip blew my mind. I didn’t know what to make of him or the performance. Truly a unique artist trying to convey the urgency of several emergencies at once.

The news these days is overwhelming, and sometimes it’s hard to focus on the larger issues we are all collectively facing. Climate change is transforming the world in dangerous ways and requires immediate action. The proceeds from the single will go to Bill McKibben’s 350.org, and we stand by them as they build the global grassroots climate movement that can hold our leaders accountable to the realities of science and the principles of justice.”

On November 27th, Merge and Paddle8 will auction off one-of-a-kind artwork from some of Superchunk’s favorite contemporary artists to go along with an exclusive tri-color swirl pressing of the 7-inch. More than 20 artists, including Lonnie Holley, Alicia McCarthy, Joanne Greenbaum, Rebecca Morgan, Maya Hayuk, and Susumu Kamijo, donated works.