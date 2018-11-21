Migos’ Takeoff performs “Last Memory” on Fallon: Watch

Last week, Migos buckled their seat belts for a 14-minute “Carpool Karaoke” session with James Corden. One of the hip-hop collective’s members, Takeoff, isn’t quite done making his rounds on the late-night circuit, however. On Tuesday evening, the rapper appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

To promote his recently released debut solo album, The Last Rocket, he performed “Last Memory”, a single about wealth, getting stoned, and “flying” high (as you can see Takeoff is very committed to this theme). “I go to go to space with the stars/ Might smoke a blunt with my pilot/ Saturn, moon, Earth and mars/ NASA takeoff with the rocket,” the MC rapped, as images of space were projected behind him.



Catch the replay below.

The Last Rocket features production from a handful of well-known beatmakers, such as TM88 (Gucci Mane, Future) and Murda Beatz (2 Chainz, Travis Scott). Takeoff and the rest of Migos dropped their sprawling sophomore LP, Culture II, back in February.

In related news, Migos’ Offset is gearing up to unleash his own first-ever solo album on December 14th.