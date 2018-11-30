Ted Cruz responds to Trent Reznor: “Nine Inch Nails is not my music taste”

Ted Cruz (photo via Twitter) and Trent Reznor (photo by Lior Phillips)

During a gig earlier this week in Dallas, Texas, Nine Inch Nail frontman Trent Reznor took some time to call out recently reelected Senator Ted Cruz. Unsurprisingly, Reznor was more in support of rising democratic star and former rocker Beto O’Rourke, but not just because of politics. Reznor told the crowd that Cruz had asked to get on the guest list and he told the politician to “fuck off” because “We put him on a few years ago, he drank all the beer, and was just a pain in the ass to be around.”

Now, Cruz has responded, and he’s calling it… #FakeNews.



In a tweet, the Senator denied the claim that he’d asked for a guest spot. “uh, no, NIN is not my music taste,” he wrote. “[Reznor] was clearly joking.”

Cruz went on to add, “And for the record, I also didn’t ‘drink all his beer’ the last time…but I would have!”

So here’s a guy who used being in a band and drinking infractions to bash his opponent proudly claiming that he would have “drank all the beer” at a rock show. Because Republicans (and, let’s be honest, politicians in general) have no sense of irony and liking beer can get a GOP member a seat on the Supreme Court.

Oh, and while Cruz may claim otherwise, inside his heart it is black and it’s hollow and it’s cold.