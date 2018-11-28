TEEN announce new album, Good Fruit, share “Only Water”: Steam

TEEN, photo by Hannah Whitaker

Indie-pop outfit TEEN will return early next year with a new album, Good Fruit, their follow-up to 2016’s Love Yes. The Brooklyn-based sisters’ first self-produced record, It arrives on March 1st, 2019 via Carpark.

Good Fruit centers around themes of pushing forward from past traumas, and its lead single, “Only Water”, illustrates that perfectly. As the band’s Teeny Lieberson explains in a press release, the song is about the loss of the trio’s father to lymphoma in 2011. “’Only Water’ tells the story of my experience of my father’s sickness and death,” she says.” “It explores the final moments that I had with him, as well as the processing of the loss of a parent. As it has been many years since his death, my relationship to losing him has changed. I have been thinking a lot about the idea of possession and how it can even exist once someone has died. The song questions this principle; if we are all water, can’t I have you? Can I be you? Which in, abstractly, is a celebration of letting go. The freedom within oneness as well as nothingness.”



Accompanying the single is a Nova Scotia-set video from director Charles Billot, who films the band as they emerge from the water, traverse a forest, and dance in a flower-strewn field. Despite the somber subject matter, the song is, like much of TEEN’s work, a glittering, spacey slice of propulsive pop distinguished by the sisters’ striking harmonies. Check it out below.

Pre-order Good Fruit here and check out the album art and tracklist below.

Good Fruit Artwork:

Good Fruit Tracklist:

01. Popular Taste

02. Ripe

03. Only Water

04. Radar

05. Connection

06. Luv 2 Luv

07. Shadow

08. Runner

09. Putney

10. Pretend

TEEN will also hit the road in March, when they’ll join Methyl Ethel and CLAVVs for a handful of shows. See the dates below.

TEEN 2019 Tour Dates:

01/16/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right %

03/11-17 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo #

03/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Café du Nord #

03/22 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios #

03/23 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza #

03/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere #

03/30 – Washington, DC @ DC9 #

# = w/ Methyl Ethel

% = w/ CLAVVS