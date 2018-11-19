Tekashi 6ix9ine arrested by federal agents on racketeering charges

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested by federal agents on Sunday night, according to TMZ. The 22-year-old rapper is reportedly facing federal racketeering and firearm charges.

Along with 6ix9ine, his former manager and two other associates were also arrested, TMZ reports.



Late last week, 6ix9ine announced that he had fired his entire team, including his manager, alleging that they had stolen money from him.

6ix9ine was already on probation for several crimes, including a 2015 sex crime case involving a child, as well as for a disorderly conduct charge stemming from an altercation he had with a police officer in May of this year.

Hours before his latest arrest, 6ix9ine revealed the title and tracklist for his new album, Dummy Boy, which was scheduled for release on Friday, November 23rd.

This is a developing story…