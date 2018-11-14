Tekashi 6ix9ine pleads guilty to disorderly conduct, receives one-year probation

Tekashi 6ix9ine

As Tekashi 6ix9ine has ascended to the top of the hip-hop charts, much of his earnings have gone toward expensive legal fees as he looks to resolve a number of pending legal cases. Last month, the 22-year-old rapper struck a plea deal related a 2015 sex crime case involving a child. Though he was given an additional four years of probation, 6ix9ine avoided prison time and did not have to register as a sex offender..

Now, according to TMZ, 6ix9ine has struck another plea deal, this time for a disorderly conduct charge stemming from an altercation he had with a police officer in May of this year. After being pulled over, 6ix9ine allegedly squeezed the police officer’s hand, leading to a misdemeanor assault charge. Appearing in court on Wednesday, 6ix9ine entered a guilty plea in exchange for one-year probation. However, in the event 6ix9ine is arrested again in the near future, he faces immediate jail time.



Last week, two unknown gunmen opened fire on the set of 6ix9ine’s video with Kanye West. As of publication, no arrests have been made in connection to the incident.