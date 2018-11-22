Tekashi 6ix9ine’s new album, Dummy Boy, delayed indefinitely

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s new album Dummy Boy was originally supposed to be released this Friday, November 23rd. However, following his arrest on federal racketeering charges, the album has been delayed indefinitely.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control we have postponed the release of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Dummy Boy until further notice,” a post on Instagram reads.



It was previously revealed that Dummy Boy would span 13 tracks and feature contributions from Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Gunna, Lil Baby, and Bobby Shmurda, who himself is also sitting behind bars at the moment. As 6ix9ine is facing a minimum of 32 years in prison, it’s anyone’s guess when Dummy Boy will finally see the light of delay.