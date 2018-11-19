Tekashi 6ix9ine reveals tracklist for new album Dummy Boy

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine is currently without a manager, booking agent, or publicist, but he’s still is moving forward with plans to release a new album this coming Friday, November 23rd.

He’s now revealed the album’s titled — Dummy Boy — along with its 13-song tracklist. Kanye West and Nicki Minaj both appear on two tracks, including one together (“Mama”). Minaj is also featured on the album’s hit lead single, “Fefe”. Other guest contributors include Gunna, Lil Baby, and Bobby Shmurda. See the full tracklist below.



Dummy Boy marks 6ix9ine’s debut studio album and follows the release of his Day69 mixtape, which was released back in February.

Dummy Boy Tracklist:

01. Stoopid (feat. Bobby Shmurda)

02. Fefe (feat. Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz)

03. Tic Toc (feat. Lil Baby)

04. Kika (feat. Tory Lanez)

05. Mama (feat. Nicki Minaj and Kanye West)

06. Waka (feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie)

07. Bebe (feat. Anuel AA)

08. Mala (feat. Anuel AA)

09. Feefa (feat. Kanye West)

10. Kanga (feat. Gunna)

11. Tati (feat. DJ SpinKing)

12. Wondo

13. Dummy (feat. Trife Drew)

Revisit the video for “Fefe”: