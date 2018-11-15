Tekashi 6ix9ine fires entire staff, cancels US tour

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Amidst a myriad of legal issues, Tekashi 6ix9ine has reportedly fired his entire team, including his manager, booking agent, and publicist. Additionally, he’s canceled his remaining tour dates.

In an Instagram video, 6ix9ine insinuated that members of his team were booking shows without his knowledge and had stolen money from him.



There is one piece of positive news for fans, however. At the end of the video, 6ix9ine revealed that his new album will drop next Friday, November 23rd.

Last month, the 22-year-old rapper struck a plea deal related a 2015 sex crime case involving a child. Though he was given an additional four years of probation, 6ix9ine avoided prison time and did not have to register as a sex offender. Earlier this week, 6ix9ine struck another plea deal, this time for a disorderly conduct charge stemming from an altercation he had with a police officer in May of this year.

In July, 6ix9ine was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted, and robbed at gunpoint; one of the assailants was later revealed to be a former member of 6ix9ine’s crew. Last week, two unknown gunmen opened fire on the set of 6ix9ine’s video with Kanye West. As of publication, no arrests have been made in connection to that incident.