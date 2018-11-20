Tekashi 6ix9ine placed in general population at “extremely dangerous” detention center

Tekashi 6ix9ine courtroom sketch

Tekashi 6ix9ine is facing multiple federal charges, including racketeering, conspiracy to commit murder, and drug distribution. As we awaits trial, the 22-year-old rapper has been placed in general population at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, according to TMZ.

This particular detention center has been described by the U.S. Justice Department as “notoriously brutal, with inmates who are extremely dangerous, violent, or escape-prone.” Nevertheless, 6ix9ine is not being held in a segregated section of the prison — as would normally be the case for a person of his celebrity stature.



Lance Lazzarro, a lawyer for 6ix9ine, questioned his placement in general population, given that federal authorities took 6ix9ine into protective custody prior to his arrest, citing threats on his life. Nevertheless, Lazzaro told TMZ that he’s confident his client will remain safe as he attempts to secure him pre-trial bail.

In a separate interview with XXL, Lazzaro expressed confidence that 6ix9ine would ultimately be vindicated. “I believe that the charges against him is an over-charge by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and that when the facts come out I am confident that the charges will be dismissed as it relates to Daniel Hernandez Tekashi 6ix9ine,” Lazzaro said.

If found guilty on the charges, 6ix9ine faces a minimum of 32 years and a maximum of life in prison.

Meanwhile, 6ix9ine’s one-time collaborator, 50 Cent, is distancing himself from the jailed rapper. “My son got picked up, I told him don’t call me 😟shit. The Fed’s on you fool,😕call ya momma🤷🏽‍♂️don’t put the FBI on my phone.😳positive vibes only #lecheminduroi,” he wrote in an Instagram post.