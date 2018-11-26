Tekashi 6ix9ine’s trial won’t begin until September 2019

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine will have to wait some time before a jury hears his federal racketeering case.

According to TMZ, a judge has set 6ix9ine’s trial date for September 4th, 2019. The 22-year-old rapper appeared in court on Monday, where he entered a not guilty plea on all counts, including armed robbery, conspiracy to commit murder, and drug distribution.



It’s unclear whether 6ix9ine will be granted bail prior to the start of his trial. He was denied bond at his preliminary hearing earlier this month, but his attorney, Lance Lazzaro, plans to reapply for bail directly to the trial judge, TMZ reports.

If found guilty on the charges, 6ix9ine faces a minimum of 32 years to a maximum of life in prison.

Lazzaro has said 6ix9ine is “completely innocent of all charges brought against him” and added that “an entertainer who portrays a ‘gangster image’ to promote his music does not make him a member of an enterprise.” Last week, it was reported that 6ix9ine was transferred to a new detention facility usually reserved for witnesses looking to strike a deal.

Adding insult to injury, 6ix9ine’s major label debut, Dummy Boy, leaked over the weekend.