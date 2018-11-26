The 1975 cover Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” on BBC Live Lounge: Stream

Ariana Grande and The 1975 (photo by Philip Cosores)

On their latest album, A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships, The 1975 swing for the fences and largely knock it out of the park. For their appearance on BBC Live Lounge Monday, the Manchester rockers chose to go big once again with their choice of cover song.

After performing a number of tracks from their new release — including “Sincerity Is Scary”, “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)”, and “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME” — The 1975 delivered a jazzy R&B take on Ariana Grande’s ode to exes, “thank u, next”. Introducing the song to BBC Radio’s Clara Amfo, 1975 frontman Matty Healy described Grande as “the main protagonist… in most people’s lives.” He continued,



“[She’s] the person I see spoken about most. And somebody I’ve started to really care about for some reason. You know what I mean? She’s had a right old tough time and I like her a lot. I think she’s cool. And she’s got a great voice. And I don’t. So I’m gonna sing one of her songs.”

You can watch a clip of the performance below, and head to the BBC Radio 1 website to replay the entire performance (the session starts at 2:04:00, and the “thank u, next” cover comes in around 2:23:45.)