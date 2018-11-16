The Chainsmokers’ new single was inspired by … Beach House

The Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers are unfortunately back today with a new single called “Beach House”. Technically, us listeners don’t have it so bad, though — those honors go to dream pop outfit Beach House, who apparently were the inspiration for the EDM duo’s latest track.

“Really love this song as well cause we tried to get back to our roots on this with that classic OG Chainsmoker feel… And we were listening to a lot of beach house,” the duo of Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart wrote on Twitter.



By “classic OG Chainsmoker feel” they meant “diluted radio electropop,” right? Let us not forget their breakout single “#Selfie”, which singlehandedly ruined 2014 for me.

For what it’s worth, The Chainsmokers have long been turning to the unlikeliest of places for creative spark. In the past, they’ve credited Blink-182 and Taking Back Sunday for inspiration on their “Closer” hit featuring Halsey. And for 2016’s “Don’t Let Me Down” (admittedly one of my very guilty pleasures), the two-piece supposedly borrowed a page from… The xx and Explosions in the Sky.

“I wanted to make a big, echoey guitar sound like something from Explosions in the Sky or the xx,” Taggart told the New York Times. “It was a really interesting combination of this kind of indie, lonely opening that drops you on your head with this trap breakdown, combining two opposing genres.”

Is anyone safe from The Chainsmokers? No one tell them about The War on Drugs and Courtney Barnett.

Bad Beach House:

Good Beach House: