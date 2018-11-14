The Dandy Warhols announce new album, Why You So Crazy, share video featuring Mad Men’s Jessica Paré: Watch

The Dandy Warhols

Next year marks the 25th anniversary of The Dandy Warhols. To celebrate, the Portland rockers have announced the release of their 10th studio album, Why You So Crazy, due out January 25th via Dine Alone Records.

Described as a return to their “freewheeling fashion”, the new album features 12 songs that pack in “references as far flung as Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, Don MacLean’s Chevy, and the church of Bowie’s ‘Modern Love’.”



In anticipation of its release, the band has unlocked a single-shot 360° short film of new single “Be Alright”, which features Mad Men’s Jessica Paré and was conceived by award-winning creative Kevin Moyer.

Moyer offers some context:

“Back in 2002, the Dandy Warhols bought a 10,000 square foot building in what was then industrial NW Portland and created The Odditorium, a place that soon became their band headquarters, recording studio, and hang out for them and all their friends and fellow artists. I’ve been there many times and it is such a cool and ethereal place, full of psychedelia and gothic touches and auras, that it just makes your head spin trying to take all of it in as you walk through the unique rock n roll space. So what better way than to use a head spinning media format to take the viewer on a magical journey through the Dandy Warhols own space and sound, with the new single ‘Be Alright’ making things exactly that along the way.”

Watch the video below and catch the cover artwork, tracklist, and supporting 25th anniversary tour dates afterward. You can secure tickets here. Fans can expect to hear a number of songs that go way, way back … or rather, that’s the idea.

“Oh man, how are we going to fit something from each album into our set?” jokes keyboardist Zia McCabe. “Don’t worry, we’ll figure it out and it will be legendary. Get ready for a massive concussion of rock and roll that’s been a quarter of a century in the making.”

Why You So Crazy Artwork:

Why You So Crazy Tracklist:

01. Fred N Ginger

02. Terraform

03. Highlife

04. Be Alright

05. Thee Elegant Bum

06. Sins Are Forgiven

07. Next Thing I Know

08. Small Town Girls

09. To The Church

10. Motor City Steel

11. Forever

12. Ondine

The Dandy Warhols 2018-19 Tour Dates:

12/01 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

01/24 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma VZW

01/25 – Paris, FR @ Olympia

01/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

01/27 – Berlin, DK @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

01/29 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

01/30 – Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket

01/31 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

02/01 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

05/03-05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/06 – Washington, D.C @ 9.30 Club

05/07 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

05/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/09 – Toronto, ON @ CMW

05/11 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

05/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/14 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

05/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at the Ace Hotel

05/17 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory at North Park

05/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore