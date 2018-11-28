The Hives and Refused team up for co-headlining tour

The Hives and Refused' "Scream Team" tour poster

This spring, The Hives will embark on their first US tour in six years. Better yet, they’ll be sharing the stage with Refused.

“The Scream Team Tour” takes place in May and is bookended by festival appearances at Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio and Las Vegas’ Punk Rock Bowling. In between, they’ll visit Philadelphia, Chicago, St. Louis, Lawrence, Denver, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas.



See the full itinerary below.

Last year, The Hives frontman Pelle Almqvist revealed the band had begun working on new music. “There’s awesome songs and I’d love for you to hear it, I think it’s some of the best stuff we’ve ever made, but we have to find out how to finish it and agree on it,” he told Team Rock. The band’s last album came in 2012 with Lex Hives.

The Hives 2019 Tour Dates:

03/23 – Monterrey, MX @ Pa’l Norte Festival

03/24 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol %

05/17-19 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival

05/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^

05/20 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre ^

05/21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant ^

05/22 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall ^

05/24 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre ^

05/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center ^

05/26-27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling

% = w/ Arctic Monkeys

^ = w/ Refused