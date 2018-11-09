The Jimi Hendrix Experience unveils Electric Ladyland box set filled with unreleased gems

Have you ever been to Electric Ladyland? Not like this.

Today marks the release of the 50th anniversary box set for The Jimi Hendrix Experience’s timeless 1968 double album. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream a sampler version below. You can purchase a physical copy of the set here.



Remastered from the original analog tapes and featuring a new 5.1 surround sound mix, the deluxe edition spans three unique releases, specifically the original album, a collection of previously unreleased demos and alternate versions dubbed Electric Ladyland: The Early Takes, and an unreleased live album titled Jimi Hendrix Experience: Live At the Hollywood Bowl 9/14/68, which includes a cover of Cream’s “Sunshine of Your Love”.

Fans who pick up the physical box set also get At Last… The Beginning: The Making of Electric Ladyland, a definitive documentary that features on-screen recollections from the likes of drummer Mitch Mitchell, manager Chas Chandler, Buddy Miles, Steve Winwood, and many others. Also included is a book of unpublished photos, handwritten lyrics, and essays by music critic David Fricke and producer John McDermott.

Another intriguing facet to this release is the new cover art, which stays true to Hendrix’s vision. Originally, he wanted to use a photograph by the late Linda McCartney, who snapped the band with a bunch of children surrounding a statue of Alice in Wonderland in New York’s Central Park. While the photo made its way inside the album as a black and white shot, this set places it on the front with full color.

Electric Ladyland marked the final studio album to be released during Hendrix’s lifetime, seeing him become a complete auteur, who meticulously oversaw every step of the production. As Fricke writes in his essay for the box set, “Electric Ladyland is the guitarist at a visceral, pictorial peak in his playing and his exploration of the recording studio as an instrument of composition and narrative.”

Electric Ladyland 50th Anniversary Cover Artwork:

Electric Ladyland Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

Side A:

01. … And the Gods Made Love

02. Have You Ever Been (To Electric Ladyland)

03. Crosstown Traffic

04. Voodoo Chile

Side B:

01. Little Miss Strange

02. Long Hot Summer Night

03. Come On (Part I)

04. Gypsy Eyes

05. Burning of the Midnight Lamp

Side C:

01. Rainy Day, Dream Away

02. 1983….(A Merman I Should Turn To Be)

03. Moon, Turn the Tides….Gently Gently Away

Side D:

01. Still Raining, Still Dreaming

02. House Burning Down

03. All Along the Watchtower

04. Voodoo Child (Slight Return)

At Last…The Beginning: The Making of Electric Ladyland: The Early Takes:

Side A:

01. 1983…(A Merman I Should Turn To Be)

02. Voodoo Chile

03. Cherokee Mist

04. Hear My Train A Comin’

Side B:

01. Angel

02. Gypsy Eyes

03. Somewhere

04. Long Hot Summer Night [Demo 1]

05. Long Hot Summer Night [Demo 3]

06. Long Hot Summer Night [Demo 4]

07. Snowballs At My Window

08. My Friend

Side C:

01. At Last…The Beginning

02. Angel Caterina (1983)

03. Little Miss Strange

04. Long Hot Summer Night [Take 1]

05. Long Hot Summer Night [Take 14]

Side D:

01. Rainy Day, Dream Away

02. Rainy Day Shuffle

03. 1983…(A Merman I Should Turn To Be)

Jimi Hendrix Experience: Live At The Hollywood Bowl Sept. 14, 1968 (Dagger Records)

Side A:

01. Introduction

02. Are You Experienced

03. Voodoo Child (Slight Return)

Side B:

01. Red House

02. Foxey Lady

03. Fire

Side C:

01. Hey Joe

02. Sunshine of Your Love

03. I Won’t Live Today

Side D:

01. Little Wing

02. Star Spangled Banner

03. Purple Haze