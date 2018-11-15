The Lemon Twigs announce 2019 North American tour

The Lemon Twigs, photo by David Brendan Hall

Back in August, The Lemon Twigs released their latest album, Go To School. Come early 2019, the Long Island indie rockers will hit the road for a supporting North American tour. The 15-date outing kicks off January 12th in Montreal and includes two shows each in Brooklyn and Los Angeles. Check out the full schedule below, and grab tickets here.

The Lemon Twigs 2018-2019 Tour Dates:



11/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

11/27 – Osaka, JP @ Banana Hall

11/28 – Nagoya, JP @ Club Quattro

11/29 – Toyko, JP @ O-east

01/12 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Corona

01/14 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

01/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

01/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Wiliamsburg

01/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Wiliamsburg

01/22 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

01/23 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

01/25 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

01/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

01/29 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

01/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue

01/31 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

02/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

02/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

02/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

02/21 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

02/22 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

02/23 – Newcastle, UK @ Riverside

02/25 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus

02/26 – Digbeth, UK @ O2 Institute 2

02/27 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

03/01 – Lille, FR @ L’Aerenof

03/02 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne

03/03 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie

03/04 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale

Along with today’s tour announcement, The Lemon Twigs have shared a new video for “Never In My Arms, Always In My Heart”.