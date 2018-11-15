The Lemon Twigs announce 2019 North American tour

Back in August, The Lemon Twigs released their latest album, Go To School. Come early 2019, the Long Island indie rockers will hit the road for a supporting North American tour. The 15-date outing kicks off January 12th in Montreal and includes two shows each in Brooklyn and Los Angeles. Check out the full schedule below, and grab tickets here.
The Lemon Twigs 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
11/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital
11/27 – Osaka, JP @ Banana Hall
11/28 – Nagoya, JP @ Club Quattro
11/29 – Toyko, JP @ O-east
01/12 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Corona
01/14 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
01/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
01/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Wiliamsburg
01/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Wiliamsburg
01/22 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
01/23 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
01/25 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
01/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
01/29 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
01/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue
01/31 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
02/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s
02/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
02/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
02/21 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
02/22 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s
02/23 – Newcastle, UK @ Riverside
02/25 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus
02/26 – Digbeth, UK @ O2 Institute 2
02/27 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
03/01 – Lille, FR @ L’Aerenof
03/02 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne
03/03 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie
03/04 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale
Along with today’s tour announcement, The Lemon Twigs have shared a new video for “Never In My Arms, Always In My Heart”.